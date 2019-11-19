– Chris Jericho is set to make a “huge announcement” on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW World Champion suffered his first defeat in the promotion last week, being pinned by Scorpio Sky in a tag team bout.

What does #AEW World Champion Chris Jericho have to say? Find out tomorrow night at 8/7c on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/v7scNUtig2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 19, 2019

Also set for Wednesday’s Dyanmite:

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

* Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Proud N Powerful (Santana & Ortiz)

* Nick Jackson vs. Fenix