Chris Jericho Set To Make “Huge Announcement” On AEW Dynamite
November 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho is set to make a “huge announcement” on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW World Champion suffered his first defeat in the promotion last week, being pinned by Scorpio Sky in a tag team bout.
What does #AEW World Champion Chris Jericho have to say? Find out tomorrow night at 8/7c on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/v7scNUtig2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 19, 2019
Also set for Wednesday’s Dyanmite:
* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal
* Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Proud N Powerful (Santana & Ortiz)
* Nick Jackson vs. Fenix
