Chris Jericho Set To Make “Huge Announcement” On AEW Dynamite

November 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– Chris Jericho is set to make a “huge announcement” on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW World Champion suffered his first defeat in the promotion last week, being pinned by Scorpio Sky in a tag team bout.

Also set for Wednesday’s Dyanmite:

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal
* Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Proud N Powerful (Santana & Ortiz)
* Nick Jackson vs. Fenix

