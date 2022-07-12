Chris Jericho Set to Speak on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 1

– AEW has announced that we’ll be hearing from Chris Jericho on tomorrow’s Fyter Fest Week 1 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On last week’s Dynamite, The Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Ruby Soho. Eddie Kingston later promised to make Jericho bleed for the attack and challenged him to a Barbed Wire Death Match.

Jericho will likely respond to the challenge tomorrow night. AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest will air live at 8:00 pm EST on Wednesday, July 13 on TBS. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks vs. Swerve In Our Glory vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

* TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy

* Jake Hager vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appear

* Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Chris Jericho set to speak