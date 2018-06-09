Various News: Chris Jericho Shares Photo of His New Look, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler Attack Cruiserweights in Jackson, and Top 10 Extreme Money in the Bank Ladder Match Moments

– Chris Jericho sported a new look today for his match against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion 2018. He shared a photo of his new look today on Instagram, which appears to be a mix of The Crow and Alex from A Clockwork Orange.

– WWE released a video of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre attacking Kalisto and Cedric Alexander at last night’s WWE live event in Jackson, Mississippi. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today. Today’s video features the Top 10 Extreme Money in the Bank Ladder Match moments. You can check out that video in the player below.