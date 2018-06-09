wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Shares Photo of His New Look, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler Attack Cruiserweights in Jackson, and Top 10 Extreme Money in the Bank Ladder Match Moments
June 9, 2018 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho sported a new look today for his match against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion 2018. He shared a photo of his new look today on Instagram, which appears to be a mix of The Crow and Alex from A Clockwork Orange.
– WWE released a video of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre attacking Kalisto and Cedric Alexander at last night’s WWE live event in Jackson, Mississippi. You can check out that clip below.
.@DMcIntyreWWE & @HEELZiggler don't wait for their moment…they just TAKE IT. #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/OObrfhVjph
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2018
– WWE released a new Top 10 video today. Today’s video features the Top 10 Extreme Money in the Bank Ladder Match moments. You can check out that video in the player below.