Chris Jericho Shares Photo of Inner Circle Hanging Out in Vegas

November 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– It looks like the Inner Circle went to hit up Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jericho shared a photo of the whole crew hanging out together at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas yesterday on Instagram, which you can see below.

Wardlow and Sammy Guevara were also there. However, Jake Hager, Guevara, Wardlow, and Ortiz don’t seem quite as enthused and happy to be there as Jericho, MJF, and Santana. Jericho noted in the caption, “Vegas baby…Vegas!

