Chris Jericho Shares Pics From Super Bowl LV
February 7, 2021 | Posted by
Chris Jericho is attending his first Super Bowl today, and shared some photos from the event online. You can see the posts by the AEW star, who is cheering for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs.
As noted earlier, Cody and Brandi Rhodes are also at the game.
