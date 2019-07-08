wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Shares Tribute To CMLL Owner Paco Alonso
July 8, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho paid tribute to CMLL owner Francisco (Paco) Alonso Lutteroth, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 67. Jericho thanked Alonso for making him a main event star and being the first person to believe in him.
