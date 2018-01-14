Various News: Chris Jericho Takes Shot at Roderick Strong on Twitter, Alexa Bliss Is Trying to Keep Nia Jax and Enzo Amore Apart at a Live Event

– Chris Jericho responded to a tweet where a fan commented on Roderick Strong using Jericho’s famous Lion Tamer submission hold at a live event for NXT. Jericho responded, “Does it count if it happens in the minor leagues?”

Roddy over here using @IAmJericho's liontamer now lol 😁 https://t.co/JQ293j9ZWC — Jonathan (@HS10SAI) January 14, 2018

Does it count if it happens in the minor leagues? https://t.co/7jh1F5bqQw — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 14, 2018

– WWE shared a video on Twitter from the Raw live event in Wichita Falls that shows more of the ongoing angle with Enzo Amore, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss. It appears Alexa Bliss is none too interested in this potential pairing of Nia Jax and Enzo Amore.