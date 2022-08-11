wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Shows Aftermath From Hardway Cut On AEW Dynamite
August 11, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho showed the aftermath of his match with Jon Moxley on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho was busted open and PWInsider reports the spot was not planned. It was a hardway cut, likely from hitting the turnbuckle.
Jericho wrote: “I went to war tonight and I almost won. Kudos to @jonmoxley ….he was the better man, by a hair, tonight. But that match and that loss only stoked the fires of my passions even Hotter! I AM A PRO WRESTLER…and A PRETTY FUCKING GREAT ONE. So much more to come…. #LeChampion #Lionheart #IJustSaidUpYoursBabay”
