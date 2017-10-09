WWE News: Chris Jericho Signing Set For Sunday in NYC, Jinder Mahal Not Working Abu Dhabi Live Event

– Chris Jericho will be doing a signing at StubHub in Times Square in New York City on Sunday, October 15th. He will be joining fellow Fozzy member Rich Ward at 4:30PM. You can meet the band and get a signed copy of their new album, Judas during the signing. Tickets are $20 and more information is available here.

– Jinder Mahal will be working the WWE Raw Live events in New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9. He will not be working the live event in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium on December 7, which is part of the same tour.