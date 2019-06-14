wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Slams Fan Who Says AEW Is Trying to Be ‘WWE Lite’

June 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Double or Nothing

– Chris Jericho had a pretty quick and harsh response for a fan who accused AEW of being “WWE-Lite.” The fan posted a now-deleted tweet (per Wrestling Inc) saying that AEW was saying they didn’t just want to be like WWE but then signed Shawn Spears, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes and Cody, while trying to recruit CM Punk:

As much as I love @AEWrestling, it has to be said…

@AEWrestling: ‘We don’t want to be @WWE Lite’.

Also @AEWrestling: Signs @Perfec10n and @JonMoxley in less than 1 month. Also trying to recruit @CMPunk.

Umm yeah… plus they got @dustinrhodes, @CodyRhodes, @IAmJericho…

Jericho replied to the fan with a quick:

