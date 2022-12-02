Chris Jericho’s Son Talks About When His Father Might Retire

At 52 years of age and with a career spanning more than three decades, Chris Jericho has easily established himself as a fixture in the wrestling industry. Jim Varsallone recently interviewed Jericho’s son, Ash Irvine, who shared a few details about his father’s career and if he thinks Jericho might consider retirement (via Wrestling Inc). You can read a highlight from Irvine and watch the full interview below.

On the possibility of Jericho’s retirement: “It’s easy to look up to him, for me, because, you know, he does all this insane, crazy stuff that I just sit at home and watch and take for granted. He is truly one of the greatest of all time in wrestling and I hope he gets his respect from the wrestling community when he’s finally wrapped it up. I don’t know when that will, hopefully not for a long time.”