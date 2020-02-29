Chris Jericho Says AEW Is Not an ‘Alternative’ to WWE, ‘We’re An Option,’ on Recruiting Jon Moxley

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed AEW World champion Chris Jericho ahead of tonight’s AEW Revolution event. Jericho will defend his title later tonight against Jon Moxley. Below are some highlights.

Chris Jericho on leaving WWE to compete in AEW: “The difference between myself and the names you just mentioned is that I left WWE to come here. Even though I wasn’t signed at the time, I worked there, then I worked three matches in Japan and then signed with AEW. It was much more of a risk because if this didn’t work, I was leaving behind a lifelong career in WWE. Having said that, it’s also a certain style and a certain way that they do things there that you just have to go with, and it was starting to get to the point where I didn’t want to do that anymore. When I went to Japan, I realized wrestling can be fun again. Not that it wasn’t fun, but the creative freedom I had there was one of the reasons I came to AEW.”

“The money’s great, everything’s great, but the creative elements and the fact that we’re starting something from scratch at the highest of levels. There’s never been a wrestling company ever that started as big as AEW. Our very first show was on one of the biggest cable networks in the world in front of 14,000 people at a sold-out arena in Washington, D.C. It doesn’t get any bigger than that. It’s not that we built our way up, or that someone bought the company from someone else or it was a family business that morphed over the years. This was a big deal, the big leagues right from the start, and that was very scary, cool, and exciting. Now we’re in the Wild West. A weekly TV show is not easy to do, and we have a whole lot of people that have never done one. But everyone hit the ground running and made it a success.”

Jericho on AEW being an option for fans and not an alternative: “We’re not the alternative, we’re an option. If you don’t like what you’re seeing on one side of the street, now, for the first time in 20 years, there is something happening on the other side of the street. You can make a choice. We didn’t come into this with the mentality of, ‘We’re gonna crush ’em!’ They did, and they’re getting their asses kicked every week. It’s probably embarrassing for them.”

His thoughts on Jon Moxley: