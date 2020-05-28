Chris Jericho Says Mike Tyson Came to AEW Because It’s the ‘Cool Place to Be,’ Thinks Tyson Is Capable Of Having a Wrestling Match With Him

– Digital Spy spoke to AEW star Chris Jericho after Jericho and boxing legend Mike Tyson came head-to-head last night on AEW Dynamite. Jericho and the Inner Circle got into a brawl with Tyson and his entourage. Later on, Jericho praised Tyson for being in great mental and physical shape while speaking to Digital Spy. Also, he talked about having a potential wrestling match with Tyson. Below are some highlights:

Chris Jericho on his brawl with Tyson: “It was totally wild and woolly. It just shows that now more than ever Iron Mike Tyson is someone who’s very buzz-worthy.”

His thoughts on Mike Tyson: “He’s in great mental shape, physical shape and he’s ready to make a comeback. Whether that means a boxing match or whether it means a wrestling match or whatever it could be.”

Jericho on Tyson wanting the spotlight because AEW is the cool place to be: “He wants to be in the spotlight again and AEW’s the cool place to be. I mean, there’s no doubt about it. I think anybody that watches wrestling knows that and that’s why Mike came to play with us, so to speak. It was a great moment, it was a great night, and hopefully we can do more in the future.”

On a possible wrestling match with Tyson: “It’s not up to him, that’s up to me. Of course, he’s capable. Wrestling is all shapes and sizes and there’s a lot of different ways to do it. So if he’s agreeable to doing something with us, then we work to his strengths and eliminate his weaknesses that’s what wrestling’s all about.”