Chris Jericho Calls Stadium Stampede Match at AEW Double or Nothing One of Best Things He’s Been Part Of
May 23, 2020 | Posted by
Chris Jericho tweeted today ahead of AEW Double or Nothing that the Stadium Stampede match is one of the best things he’s ever been part of in his 30 years in the wrestling business:
“The #StadiumStampede is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of in my 30 years in the wrestling business. No joke…don’t miss it LIVE on PPV TONIGHT! @AEWrestling”
As reported earlier, there is a lot of excitement backstage in AEW for the match, which was taped overnight.
The #StadiumStampede is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of in my 30 years in the wrestling business. No joke…don’t miss it LIVE on PPV TONIGHT! @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/3rDXrgVqmU
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 23, 2020
