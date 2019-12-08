wrestling / News
Chris Jericho and Stephen Amell on the Creation of ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ Sparkling Wine
– Wine Spectator did an “Unfiltered” article on the creation of the sparkling wine line based on the AEW World champion Chris Jericho catchphrase, “A Little Bit of the Bubbly.” As previously reported, it was created through Nocking Point Wine, which is co-owned by Arrow star and longtime wrestling fan, Stephen Amell.
Amell commented on the Chris Jericho meme, “It came together remarkably fast for anything to do with alcohol.” He added, “This thing went from a viral sensation to wine being finished and television being produced around it within six weeks.”
Jericho himself commented ont he idea, “Getting your own spirit is not easy. It was not something I wanted to go down the same road again, so there were certain specifics I was looking for.” Rotie Cellars winemaker Sean Boyd reportedly helped with the collaboration.
The Columbia Valley line of sparkling wine has reportedly already sold 1,000 cases.
