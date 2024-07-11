Chris Jericho Still Talks To WWE Guys, Says Wrestling Is Bigger Than Ever

Chris Jericho says he still talks with his former colleagues in WWE, and believes the business is bigger than ever. Jericho spoke with the Big Show with Rusic & Rose and during the conversation, he was asked if he still talks to people in his former employer.

“It’s like being war buddies,” Jericho said per Fightful). “I talk to some of the guys from time to time. Not that there are any issues. You see them on the street or run into them at the airport, it’s the greatest reunion ever. They’re doing their thing, we’re doing our thing. We’re all in the business, we’re all making money, and all building pro wrestling as a whole.”

He continued, “I think pro wrestling is bigger now than it’s ever been there might have been more of a buzz in the Attitude Era, but as far as dollars and cents and pure money and revenue, it’s never been bigger than it is right now.”

Jericho is the current FTW Champion and put Samoa Joe out of action in a Calgary Stampede match on last night’s AEW Dynamite.