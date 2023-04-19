Chris Jericho Says Storytelling Will Always Be the Draw In Wrestling

Chris Jericho is impressed by the athleticism on display in wrestling, though he says storytelling will always be the main draw. Jericho spoke with 98 Rock Baltimore for a new interview and praised the recent AEW Dynamite match between Kenny Omega and El Hijo del Vikingo, while noting that the main appeal of wrestling is the stories being told during and around matches. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the importance of storytelling in wrestling: “Wrestling is and always will be storytelling [primarily]… It’s about characters and the story you tell to get people interested. The moves and the amazing acrobatics blow your mind, but it’s the stories that sell tickets.”

On his own experience with the high flying style: “I remember high-flying, I do the Lionsault, the second rope moonsault, and that back in the day was the most amazing crazy move, and now it’s not a big deal. This guy Komander is literally walking across the top rope like he’s a tightrope walker and not falling.”