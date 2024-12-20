Chris Jericho Would Be Surprised If AEW Doesn’t Sign Matt Cardona

In an interview with GABBY AF (via Fightful), Chris Jericho said that he would be surprised if AEW doesn’t end up signing Matt Cardona to a contract sometime soon. It was reported earlier this week that AEW was interested in locking down Cardona ahead of his match with Jericho at ROH Final Battle.

Jericho said: “I mean, he’s done such a great job of reinventing himself and turning himself into a star, and he’s so much more of a performer and of an asset now as Matt Cardona than he ever was as Zack Ryder. It’s similar to Jon Moxley. Think about Jon Moxley and the comparison to Dean Ambrose. It’s night and day. So of course, he would be an asset, and I think he’s done a great job since he showed up in AEW, and we’ve done a lot of stuff on Ring of Honor. Matt has done a great job, he had a great match with Bryan Keith. He’s had some great promos, great reactions because he was a surprise. So I expect that we’re gonna tear the house down [at ROH Final Battle], and I’d be very surprised if something doesn’t happen after that. Who knows? Either way, he’s done exactly what he needed to do to become more relevant than he’s ever been, and to become a bigger star than he’s ever been, and that’s why he’s in this position to begin with.”