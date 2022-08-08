Chris Jericho Was Surprised By Vince McMahon’s Exit From WWE

Chris Jericho is still getting over his surprise at Vince McMahon stepping down from WWE leadership, according to his recent statements on Talk Is Jericho (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a highlight and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On his initial reactions and assumptions when the news broke: “40 years plus of wrestling and Vince McMahon synonymous and then done, that quick. Boom, gone. And it really did surprise me because, once again, maybe because you and I live within kind of the wrestling bubble where it’s like, ‘It’s just wrestling. Nobody in the corporate world takes wrestling history. He beat the government, and he’s been through this scandal, and he’s been through that scandal, and this one will just go away.’ I was really thinking for a while that it was just going to be kind of a flash in the pan, and Vince would make it disappear like he did everything else.”