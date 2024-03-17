Chris Jericho Says Swerve Strickland Will Be AEW Champion Eventually

Chris Jericho is a believer in Swerve Strickland, noting that he’s destined to be AEW World Champion. Strickland came close to winning the title from Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution but came up just short, and Jericho weighed in on his future in an interview with Gabby AF.

“I’m a huge fan of Swerve,” Jericho said (per Fightful). “I think, eventually he’ll be our World Champion. It’s just a matter of time at this point. He has the cool factor. He’s new, he’s fresh, he can talk, he looks great. He’s a guy that can be a crossover super-duper star, which is exactly what AEW needs to go to the next level, someone like Swerve or Will Ospreay that people don’t really know that have the look, the uniqueness, the charisma.”

He continued, “I’m not just talking inside the ring, I’m talking outside the ring. That’s what wrestling is. You become a mainstream star and you build the company. Look at all the guys that have done multiple things and get outside the wrestling bubble and into the mainstream world. That just makes your company stronger, makes you a bigger star, and makes your company bigger.”

Strickland seems destined for another clash with Joe, staring him down after Joe retained his title against Wardlow on AEW Dynamite last week.