Chris Jericho and Swerve Strickland To Miss Thursday’s AEW Taping
October 14, 2024 | Posted by
AEW is set to tape an episode of Collision on Thursday, as well as Battle of the Belts XII, but Chris Jericho and Swerve Strickland will not be there. PWInsider reports that Jericho is booked with Fozzy at the Gramercy Theater in New York. Swerve will also be in NYC, as he will be part of the New York Comic-Con and open for Fozzy later on.
The double taping happens in Stockton, CA at the Adventist Health Arena. Local bell time is 7 PM.
