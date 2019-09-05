wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Takes Credit For AEW Championship Being Found
– Chris Jericho has good news for AEW fans: the World Championship belt has been found — allegedly by him. Jericho posted to Twitter on Wednesday night as you can see below in a video where he takes credit for finding the championship “himself” less that 24 hours after it was stolen.
Of course, the truth is much different, as someone turned the championship, still in its carrying case, over the Tallahassee Police Department claiming that it was found on the side of the road. No arrests have been made and police are asking still seeking information from people who may know something about the theft.
BREAKING NEWS! @AEWrestling champion #ChrisJericho recovers the #AEW title belt HIMSELF, in less than 24 hours!! Awaits much deserved THANK YOU from the entire AEW fan base & roster… #LeChampion #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/6IsuiuCfIv
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 5, 2019
