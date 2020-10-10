wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Takes Shots at Kyle O’Reilly & Finn Balor in Deleted Tweet
– In a Twitter post that now appears to have been deleted (via WrestlingInc.com), Chris Jericho appeared to take shots at NXT World champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly who suffered injuries during their NXT TakeOver 31 match last Sunday. AEW wrestler was responding to a comment from a Twitter using saying that Jericho should “take notes from O’Reilly and Balor” with regards to their match from TakeOver. Jericho did not take kindly to that remark.
Jericho later commented, “Sure! How to f*** each other up during a match so they can’t work again for months. #SmartWrestling.” However, the tweet appears to have since been taken down. You can view the initial exchange that sparked Jericho’s response below.
Chris Jericho initially wrote, “Great to see that the @AEW Main Event of Jericho & @RealJakeHager vs @KingSerpentico & @KillLutherKill, increased 10% from the previous segment and DOUBLED the @WWENXT demo! Plus female viewership was up in that slot. Just proves that #Luther is a money draw AND a Sex Macheen.”
Take notes from O’Reilly and Balor.
— Joshua Tiemann (@JoshuaMilliue) October 10, 2020
