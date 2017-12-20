WWE News: Chris Jericho Talks His Geeky Interests, Cathy Kelly Looks at Reactions To The Women’s Royal Rumble

– Chris Jericho recently spoke with Pop Mythology, and spoke about his geeky interests…

“Geeks shall inherit the earth. The biggest, most passionate and most annoying fans that will drive you crazy – as they’re spending millions of dollars on their loves – are KISS fans, Star Wars fans, and wrestling fans. I’m a fan of all three, much less wrestling than KISS and Star Wars. I’m a Rock and Roll nerd. I can tell you who’s the second guitarist in the first IRON MAIDEN album and that sort of thing. So, to me, that’s my nerdy side: my love of music and talking on hours on end about stuff that nobody should know!”

– Here is WWE’s Cathy Kelley, looking at reactions to the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match in this new video…