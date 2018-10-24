Chris Jericho Talks a Possible Impact Appearance & Not Burning Surprise Appearances With WWE

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Sportskeeda, and spoke about making a possible Impact appearance and not burning surprise appearances with WWE…

On a Possible Impact Appearance: “I think you know me well enough to know there’s always a chance, I have no restrictions on anything that I’m doing, and you know me well enough to know that if it was going to happen I damn well wouldn’t tell you. I think it’s just one of those things where you’ll have to wait and see. I don’t have any restrictions or any real plans at all. I just kind of do things as they come which is why this year has been … and I’m sure next year will be more of the same so let’s see what happens.”

On Not Burning Surprise Appearances With WWE: “When I said they didn’t ask me I wasn’t saying it like, you know, a sad thing. That’s what happened. They didn’t ask me to go, and to be honest with you, I didn’t really want to do Raw 25 either. I don’t like wasting a surprise appearance, I don’t like wasting those appearances on one-offs. I know how those shows go, there are so many guys on the show, I don’t want to do it. So, nobody asked me, but if that had I probably wouldn’t have done it anyway. That’s why when you saw me at Raw 25 it was just a backstage bit and that’s the way that Vince and I discussed it to be. I didn’t want to go out in front of the crowd, because you’re wasting one of those cash-in chips of a Jericho appearance, so to speak. And for Crown Jewel, I was asked for Crown Jewel but I can’t make it because I have EVIL in Osaka at Power Struggle on November 3rd, it’s pretty much physically impossible time-wise to make it from one to the other. And I don’t want to put that pressure on myself worrying about what if the plane isn’t going to make it on time, I’m not going to do that to myself so it didn’t work out for Crown Jewel either.”