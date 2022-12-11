wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Taps Out To The Giant Swing at ROH Final Battle, Claudio Castagnoli Regains World Title
The Ring of Jericho era of the Ocho is now officially over, as Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World Title at Final Battle. In an odd moment, Chris Jericho actually tapped out to Claudio’s giant swing, once Claudio got to 33 revolutions. Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn celebrated with Claudio after the match.
This is Castagnoli’s second reign as ROH World Champion. His last reign ended at the hands of Jericho on September 21 at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Jericho held the belt for 78 days.
