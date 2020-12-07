wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Teases A Match With Sting in AEW
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
Sting is now in AEW and it seems Chris Jericho is using the opportunity to tease his fans again. The ‘Demo God’ posted a graphic to Twitter promoting a match between himself and the Stinger, adding, “Hmmm.”
Even though the two were both in WCW at the same time, they never worked against each other.
It had been previously reported that while Sting will be a regular character in AEW, he isn’t expected to take any bumps. He wrestled his last match in WWE, where he suffered a neck injury and was later diagnosed with spinal stenosis.
Hmmm….. @aew pic.twitter.com/3ttC6nXyjn
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 6, 2020
