Various News: Chris Jericho Tweets on Possibly Showing up at ROH/NJPW MSG Card, Clip of Pete Dunne in Action at PROGRESS NYC Event, and Austin Aries Interjects Himself During Fan Debate

– Chris Jericho responded to a fan question on Twitter asking if he would appear at the ROH/NJPW card set for the Madison Square Garden. The event is set for April 6, 2019 at the venue. As previously reported, the event sold out just minutes after tickets went on sale this week.

Chris Jericho currently holds NJPW’s IWGP Intercontinental title, which he won from Tetsuya Naito last June.

– PROGRESS Wrestling released a clip of Pete Dunne in action at last night’s event. You can check out that clip below.

– Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries interjected himself on Twitter in a fan debate comparing Aries to WWE world heavyweight champion AJ Styles. Aries then commented on a fan saying, “Aries is awesome on the mic but in ring nothing special.” Former WWE Superstar Taz also interjected and chimed, supporting Aries. You can see that exchange below.

I’m laterally the definition of special in the ring. I make it look so easy and I am so nuanced in the art that you don’t even realize how special and high level I am. I’m a generational talent, Sean. Once In lifetime. The people who really get it, they know. You’re just not one. https://t.co/53TYyx5zRx — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) August 10, 2018