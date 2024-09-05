Chris Jericho Teases Future Appearances In CMLL

In the latest CMLL Informa (via Fightful), Chris Jericho teased future appearances in CMLL after his match with Mistico at CMLL 91 Aniversario next week. The two will face each other in Jericho’s first Arena Mexico match since 1995.

He said: “I would love to be in the Grand Prix and I would love to do a Mask vs. Hair match. All of the things that I’ve done in Mexico in the past, I would love to return to again. It’s amazing to me that it took 30 years to return to Arena Mexico, but I don’t think that this match versus Mistico is the only time that I’ll return. I would like to come back many times. I love wrestling in Mexico, I love the fans, and there’s so many great luchadores in CMLL. There’s no reason why I can’t come back many, many times. Yeah, I think that this could be the first of many matches. I could, after I beat him at the Anniversario, then challenge him for his title, and then when I beat him for his title, then I could challenge him for his mask. I think that that’s something that is a long time coming, as a matter of fact. So maybe we could do a best-of-three series. First one in Arena Mexico at the anniversary, second one can be for the NWA Title, and the third one can be for his mask.“