Chris Jericho Tells MJF to Stop Stealing His Gimmick, MJF Fires Back
– Chris Jericho has some advice for MJF: stop stealing his gimmick. MJF posted to Twitter today following AEW All Out selling out in 15 minutes, taking credit for it. That led to an exchange between the two, with Jericho telling MJF to stop stealing his gimmicks and MJF responding in mocking fashion:
15 minutes.
I did it. #Betterthanyou pic.twitter.com/GlpY3rrysm
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@The_MJF) June 14, 2019
Awwww so proud of you for figuring out how to use Twitter dad! How about you focus on your match with seabiscuit… maybe you can use the winners purse to buy another leather jacket at hot topic 😊 #Betterthanyou #talentovertenure
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@The_MJF) June 14, 2019
