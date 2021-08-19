Chris Jericho Thanks Fans After Loss to MJF, Says He Has ‘Some Serious Soul Searching To Do’

– As noted, Chris Jericho was unsuccessful in his rematch against MJF on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Earlier today, Jericho shared a statement on his Twitter where he thanked the fans and noted that he has some “soul searching to do.” He stated the following:

“While the outcome wasn’t what I wanted, last nights #AEWDynamite was one of the best moments of my career….THANK U HOUSTON! The acapella version of @fozzyrock #Judas was insane! Great story about this to tell some day. As for today, I have some serious soul searching to do.”