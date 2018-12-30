Various News: Tony Khan Helps Chris Jericho Attend Vikings Game, Tommaso Ciampa Makes His Case for Comeback of the Year,

– In a post on his Instagram account today, wrestling free agent Chris Jericho thanked Tony Khan and the NFL Vikings for helping him get out on the field today. You can check out the photo Chris Jericho shared below.

As previously reported, Tony Khan is one of the names associated with the rumored new wrestling promotion, AEW. He is also the owner and head of football analytics at the Jacksonville Jaguar. Make of the post what you will. You can check it out below.

– NXT world champion Tommaso Ciampa shared a tweet earlier noting that since he returned in 2018, he has had the Comeback of the Year. He also makes his case for Sports Entertainer of the Year. You can check out his tweet below.