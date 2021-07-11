Chris Jericho On Wishing He’d Had Long Feud With The Undertaker In WWE, His Favorite Tag Team Partner In His Career

In a recent interview on Gresh & Keefe, Chris Jericho discussed wishing he’d had a long feud with The Undertaker in WWE, his favorite tag team partner in his career, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Chris Jericho on wrestlers he wishes he could’ve feuded with: “I think the Hart brothers for sure. I’m talking about Bret Hart or Owen Hart. Both of those guys I never got to wrestle. Owen passed away before I got into WWE, and I wasn’t at the level to wrestle Bret before he got injured before his career was done. But I think with our backgrounds and kind of growing up in the same area and training the same way, those would have been a couple of really classic feuds. The other one is The Undertaker. I worked him a few times and we always had great matches, but we just never really had a long feud.”

On reinventing his character throughout his career: “It all comes from David Bowie basically. Not that I’m a Bowie fanatic and know every song he’s ever written, but the whole concept I’m very influenced by – or The Beatles, for example – they were always changing and evolving. You never knew what you were gonna get next. I think for me, it all started in the early 2000s when there was a lot of action figures being made. I realized every time I put on a new costume or had a new hair style or beard, they’d make a new action figure for it. That’s more royalties and money in your pocket, so I was just changing every week. Then, any time you turn from heel to babyface or vice versa, you have to change it up and let people know there’s something different going on. Any time I changed companies, I would change it up so people would see it was different. I didn’t want to be the same guy relying on nostalgia or look over and over again…..I don’t ever want to be a nostalgia act. If I’m gonna continue to do this after 30 years, there has to be elements to keep me ahead of the game rather than playing catch up. You won’t last that way.”

On his favorite tag team partner: “My favorite tag team partner of all-time — and you can see that in The Complete List of Jericho, I have my top ten tag team partners, etc — is always the Big Show. We had a great time together because we were like an old married couple that would argue with each other. It was like, ‘I can’t find my glasses,’ ‘Your glasses are on top of your head! Put them on so you can see,’ ‘Don’t tell me what to do!’ Great chemistry and just a great guy. Ralphus was fun. And the Inner Circle has been great. Like I said, I didn’t really know these guys too well when we first started, and here we are two years later in the middle of the greatest feud of our career and it reminds me of the first lineup of Guns N’ Roses. Five guys, you put them together and they don’t look like they fit, but they really do.”

