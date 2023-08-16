Chris Jericho Almost Had They Live Cinematic Fight With Mike Tyson

In an interview with the AEW-Some podcast (via Fightful), Chris Jericho revealed he almost had a cinematic match with Mike Tyson in 2020, which would have been modeled after They Live. The film turns 35 this year and featured one of the greatest fight scenes in movie history between Roddy Piper and Keith David.

Jericho said: “Mike Tyson and I almost had a cinematic match. We were this close to doing it, Tyson vs. Jericho in a New York Street Fight, but we couldn’t make it happen. We really were deep in negotiations too. We were going to do it in New York in an alley, like an alley fight, basically. Think ‘They Live’ with Tyson and Jericho, that’s what I had in mind.”