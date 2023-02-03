Chris Jericho Thinks AEW Needs To Sign Brian Cage To A New Contract

In an interview with The Daily Star, Chris Jericho said that AEW needs to sign Brian Cage to a new contract, as it’s believed his deal with the company is ending soon. Here are highlights:

On Brian Cage’s AEW status: “I think Brian Cage over the last six months is the best Brian Cage has ever been. I think he’s finally starting to understand some of the psychology of wrestling rather than just moves and that sort of thing. He is one of a kind with his size and agility, but now there is more intensity and I think he’s really understanding who he is as a wrestler. Six months ago I might have said ‘Well, whatever, if he says that’s cool’, but now I think he has become a way more valuable part of our roster and I would sign him for sure. Absolutely.”

On when he thinks he figured everything out in his own career: “You’re always given opportunities in the business, like for me – when did I really become Chris Jericho? I’d say 2008 – that’s 18 years into [my time in] the business, when I did that feud with Shawn Michaels. That’s when I really got it. I had already been Undisputed Champion and all that other stuff, but that’s when it really hit me, what wrestling is all about. You can look at all the stuff prior; debuting against The Rock and the matches I had, they’re all good, but nothing from that time period is as good as the stuff I did in 2008, that’s just my opinion. So, it takes a while for guys to get it. So ‘flying under the radar?’ – I don’t see that. You have to figure stuff out on your own and that’s what makes you great. If you can stick it all together… I think everybody has their individual journey on how to get there. It does take some time but once you lock it in and you have that confidence, nothing can stop you.”