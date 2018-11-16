Chris Jericho Thinks He Knows Why Vince McMahon Changed AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho spoke about why he thinks Vince McMahon changed the AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar match at Survivor Series to Daniel Bryan vs. Lesnar. Here are highlights:

On Nia Jax injuring Becky Lynch: “Stuff happens. If you see the punch that she took, oh my gosh! It didn’t look like a potato, it looked like a legitimate delivered punch to the face. But whatever, we’ll hold off for judgment on that.”

On why the Styles vs. Lesnar match was changed: “I think Vince wanted a buzz going into Survivor Series because he lost his main event which was Ronda vs. Becky. I think that once [Vince] lost his main event, because I do think Survivor Series would have main evented with Rousey vs. Becky, he needed a buzz. I want buzz-worthy. I will change the title because to him AJ and Bryan are the same. They’re both great workers. They’re both the same size. They’re both going to get eaten alive by Brock depending what mood Brock is in if he even wants to have a match or whatever. Because sometimes Brock will just show up and say, ‘we’ll just talk about it in the ring.’ That’s what happened with Ambrose at WrestleMania. They didn’t even go over anything. So I think that’s why they did it.”