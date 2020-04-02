Chris Jericho Thinks Vince McMahon Regrets Losing Him

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Chris Jericho spoke about leaving the WWE and said that he thinks Vince McMahon ultimately regrets losing him now that he’s part of AEW. Here are highlights:

On the Judas Effect: “I wanted something that had never been done before, that I’d never seen before. Not just a whole move, but a whole new story that I can tell. No one’s ever kicked out of the Judas. No one ever will. And if they do, it’ll be a big f–king deal.”

On WWE not mentioning him: “They’ll probably never mention me again. I don’t blame them. Why would they promote me in any way, shape or form, when I’m the head of this opposing army, in their opinion, that’s stealing money out of their pockets?”

On if he was a difficult employee: “Am I hard to work with? Maybe to somebody who’s used to working with yes men, and people that just want to get along, yes. If you’re looking for somebody that’s going to do his utmost best to get the job done right, to put on the best possible program and best possible story line at the risk of hurting people’s feelings? Then yes, I’m hard to deal with. I earned Vince’s trust. And it takes a long time to get his real trust. Moneymaking trust. … He’s never told me this, but indirectly, I think he regrets losing me, because I was one of his generals. I’m not always right, but f–k if I’m not close 80 percent of the time.”