Chris Jericho Recalls Being Told TNT Threatened To Pull AEW Dynamite After Segment Involving Smoking

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Stephanie Chase, and the AEW star discussed a variety of topics, including AEW not being afraid to take chances, TNT threatening to pull Dynamite due to smoking on the show, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

Chris Jericho on AEW not being afraid to take chances on television: “TNT is rolling with it because the ratings are great and the demo is high. Obviously, there’s certain things we’ve been reprimanded for, there are a few things I could tell you. We’re not stupid, if there’s something that goes on that the parent company doesn’t like, we don’t do it anymore. That’s why AEW is as successful as we are because we’re not afraid to take a few chances and we’re not worried about taking chances or getting slapped on the wrist if we do something that we shouldn’t do. We just don’t do it again,” he said.

On TNT threatening to pull Dynamite after a segment that included smoking: “It hasn’t been that many times. For me, there’s a few times I can recall when they say, ‘don’t do that again.’ One of them was when we beat up Dustin Rhodes in the parking lot and as we left, I lit up a cigar. They did not like that. No smoking allowed on the show. They were super angry about it. No smoking allowed! I was like, “Really, out of all the things, that’s what they are mad at?’ They were very adamant, they didn’t want any smoking on the show and if we did it again, I don’t know if this was used but the way it was told me was, ‘we’ll pull the show if you guys do it again.’ Alright, I don’t need to be smoking. I just did it because It thought it was an asshole thing to do. Apparently, so did they.”