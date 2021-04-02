Chris Jericho To Appear On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Y2J is returning to WWE…sort of. WWE has announced that Chris Jericho will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. This follows a tease from the company yesterday that had Austin’s logo with the countdown from Jericho’s WWE theme. This will be Jericho’s first WWE appearance since the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. He is currently signed to AEW.

The episode will air on April 11 following night two of Wrestlemania on Peacock.