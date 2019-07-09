Chris Jericho To Have Live Mic At AEW Fight For The Fallen

– Chris Jericho’s role has been revealed at AEW Fight For The Fallen.

All Elite Wrestling announced that Chris Jericho will be given a live mic on Saturday. Jericho is not scheduled to wrestle, but his opponent at All Out, “Hangman” Adam Page will be in action.

#AEW #FightForTheFallen present by @farahandfarah

Sat, July 13th @DailysPlace CHRIS JERICHO will have LIVE mic this Saturday night in Jacksonville. What will he say? Join us in Jacksonville or watch on @BRLive For tickets – https://t.co/PyhOEPy0Iz pic.twitter.com/cPDuOdocHC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2019

Here’s a look at the card:

– Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

– Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

– Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

– Kip Sabian vs. “Hangman” Page

– Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin & Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears

– Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) vs. S.C.U. (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

– Chris Jericho gets a live mic