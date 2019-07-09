wrestling / News

Chris Jericho To Have Live Mic At AEW Fight For The Fallen

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Chris Jericho Fight For the Fallen

– Chris Jericho’s role has been revealed at AEW Fight For The Fallen.

All Elite Wrestling announced that Chris Jericho will be given a live mic on Saturday. Jericho is not scheduled to wrestle, but his opponent at All Out, “Hangman” Adam Page will be in action.

Here’s a look at the card:

– Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

– Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

– Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

– Kip Sabian vs. “Hangman” Page

– Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin & Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears

– Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) vs. S.C.U. (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

– Chris Jericho gets a live mic

