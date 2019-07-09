wrestling / News
Chris Jericho To Have Live Mic At AEW Fight For The Fallen
– Chris Jericho’s role has been revealed at AEW Fight For The Fallen.
All Elite Wrestling announced that Chris Jericho will be given a live mic on Saturday. Jericho is not scheduled to wrestle, but his opponent at All Out, “Hangman” Adam Page will be in action.
Here’s a look at the card:
– Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
– Kenny Omega vs. CIMA
– Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks
– Kip Sabian vs. “Hangman” Page
– Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin & Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears
– Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) vs. S.C.U. (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
– Chris Jericho gets a live mic
