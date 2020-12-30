Chris Jericho to Join Commentary on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has confirmed that Le Champion, Chris Jericho, will be joining the commentary team on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s TNT broadcast, which will be a tribute show to the late wrestler Brodie Lee:

* A Tribute to Brodie Lee

* Chris Jericho on commentary

* Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz

* Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

* Hangman, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz

* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford

* Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade