Chris Jericho to Join Commentary on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW has confirmed that Le Champion, Chris Jericho, will be joining the commentary team on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s TNT broadcast, which will be a tribute show to the late wrestler Brodie Lee:

* A Tribute to Brodie Lee
* Chris Jericho on commentary
* Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz
* Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
* Hangman, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz
* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford
* Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade

