Chris Jericho, Tony Khan Comment on Eye For an Eye Match For The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WWE’s announcement of an Eye For an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules has drawn the attention of Chris Jericho and Tony Khan for sounding familiar. As reported earlier today, WWE made the rules for the stipulation, which was announced last night on Raw, official and revealed that the winner “can only be determined by extracting the opponent’s eye.”

Jericho pointed out that AEW used the Eye For An Eye name first for a match between Santana and Jon Moxley on the February 12th episode of Dynamite, noting, “You’re welcome.” That prompted Khan to weigh in with the GIF of Norman Osborn from Spider-Man giving a self-aggrandizing “You know, I’m something of a scientist myself” response to Peter Parker. You can see the posts below: