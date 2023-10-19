Chris Jericho On Tony Khan’s Tweeting: ‘He Can Do What He Wants’

As previously reported, Tony Khan was all over Twitter last week – taking shots at WWE, responding negatively to trolls and more. He even accused WWE of contract tampering. In an interview with The Messenger, Chris Jericho said that he’s not going to tell TK to stop, because he owns AEW and can do what he wants.

He said: “I learned years ago that bosses are going to be bosses, and billionaires are going to be billionaires. I’ve been working for billionaires for 25 years. At this point, you can’t control Tony Khan. He’s going to do what he wants to do and God bless him. He created this company. He runs this company. He also grew up in the social media era. I’m not going to tell him, ‘Take your phone away,’ because he’s my boss. Say what you want. Whatever. I think it’d be worse if I said that stuff because I’m not the boss, you know? Tony Khan owns AEW. He can do what he wants. I’m not going to tell him no.“