Chris Jericho Touts Success of Dynamite Segment With MJF

We’re post-ratings for this week’s Wednesday wrestling shows, which means Chris Jericho has chimed in. As previously reported, AEW Dynamite scored a 0.30 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 753,000 viewers across the show. Jericho took to Twitter to reveal that his musical segment with MJF had over 800,000 viewers and ranks as Dynamite’s fifth-highest demo. You can see his post below:

“Just saw minute by minute ratings for #LeDinnerDebonair & I’m stoked that almost 800k checked out our song and dance! Fifth highest demo for #AEWDynamite as well. Add over a million views on Twitter & it looks like our experiment paid off! The #DemoGod wins again! @The_MJF”

The segment has been very polarizing among wrestling fans, receiving a lot of both praise and criticism for being so far outside of the box.