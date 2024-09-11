Chris Jericho Files To Trademark The Term ‘Hi Guys’

Another day, another trademark for Chris Jericho, as Fightful reports that yesterday, the Learning Tree filed to trademark the term ‘Hi Guys.’ He’s been using that line to open his promos since switching to his current gimmick. The filing is for:

