UPDATED: Chris Jericho Files For Two New Trademarks, One for KISS Cover Band

UPDATED: On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho confirmed that his new trademark, Kuarantine, is for his new 80s KISS cover band. He said they will be officially announcing the band this week and they did a few obscure KISS songs from the 80s, including one called “No, No, No.”

ORIGINAL: WrestlingInc reports that Chris Jericho has filed two new trademarks. The first is for “Kuarantine” which seems to relate to Jericho’s band, Fozzy, based on the description filed with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office):

The second is for “Grains and Greens” which is the name that he and Kevin Smith use for their podcasts together. The filing with the USPTO mentions “video podcasts.”

