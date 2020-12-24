Chris Jericho Trends On Twitter During Dynamite Due To His Physique, Abadon Defends Him

After last night’s NBA game led into AEW Dynamite, NBA fans who stuck around were seemingly surprised by the physique of Chris Jericho, which isn’t the same as it was when he was in WWE. Jericho was mocked online and it led to him trending for reasons he probably wouldn’t like. You can see some of the posts below. He did get an unlikely defender, as Abadon showed up to comment on body shaming, which she has spoken out against in the past.

She wrote: “Body shaming? Don’t know him.”

Body shaming? Don't know him. — Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) December 24, 2020

NBA Twitter clowning on Chris Jericho 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JiJzSRhVd9 — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) December 24, 2020

Chris Jericho. Ken Shamrock

Age 50 Age 56 pic.twitter.com/OIjGW1htrs — BakeThePie (@BakeThePie) December 24, 2020

@AEWonTNT came on after the celtics finished and i heard Jim Ross so i kept it on and then Chris jericho came out which was a suprise but an even bigger suprise was how bad he looks. Yikes pic.twitter.com/VYrFdPjQX6 — Nate Houle (@NateHoule21) December 24, 2020

Nobody: NBA twitter seeing Chris Jericho on #AEWDynamite for the first time since he was in WWE: pic.twitter.com/Td4Fd6VgNw — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) December 24, 2020