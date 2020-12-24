wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Trends On Twitter During Dynamite Due To His Physique, Abadon Defends Him

December 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
After last night’s NBA game led into AEW Dynamite, NBA fans who stuck around were seemingly surprised by the physique of Chris Jericho, which isn’t the same as it was when he was in WWE. Jericho was mocked online and it led to him trending for reasons he probably wouldn’t like. You can see some of the posts below. He did get an unlikely defender, as Abadon showed up to comment on body shaming, which she has spoken out against in the past.

She wrote: “Body shaming? Don’t know him.

