Chris Jericho Says He Tried To Get Into ECW For a Year

Chris Jericho spent about six months in ECW in 1996, and he recalled that it was a difficult process to get into the company. Jericho talked about trying to join the company during an episode of Talk is Jericho, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On attempting to get into ECW: “I remember I was living in Calgary at the time working mostly in Japan and I tried to get into ECW for a year. I started calling — Mick Foley gave me Paul [Heyman]’s number, and I started calling Paul.”

On being unable to have a conversation with Heyman during that time: “I got in touch with him twice. One time he answered, he says, ‘Hello?’ I said, ‘Is Paul Heyman there, please?’ ‘No, this is his roommate Dave.’ It sounds like f**king Paul Heyman, and the other time, he goes, ‘Hello?’ ‘It’s Chris Jericho.’ ‘Chris Jericho, I’m just on the other line with Jimmy Snuka I’ll call you right back.'”

On talking with Foley about it: “[Foley said] ‘Did he say he was on the line with Jimmy Snuka?… Yeah, you got f**ked.'”