Various News: Chris Jericho Shares Tribute to Triple H on Instagram, Updated STARDOM 8th Anniversary Lineup, and Highlights for This Week’s Impact Wrestling

– In a post on his Instagram account, Chris Jericho has shared a photo and tribute to WWE’s Triple. As previously reported, Chris Jericho has signed a long-term deal with AEW. You can check out what Jericho had to say about Triple H below. Jericho has generally been very respectful of Triple H and praised his work on his podcast.

“Here’s to a true brother, through good times and bad! @tripleh …much respect! #lovehate #goodbrother @wwe”

– STARDOM has announced its lineup for the upcoming 8th Anniversary show. The event will be held at the Korakuen Hall on Monday, January 14.

* STARDOM Idols will perform their debut single “Like A Fire” before the card.

* Saya lida vs. Natsuko Tora. This will be Iida’s debut match

* Tag Team Gauntlet match: Mary Apache and Natsumi vs. Starlight Kid and Alex Gracia vs. Hanan and Ruaka vs. Hina and Rina

* Hazuki, Jamie Hayter, Natsu Sumire vs. Hanna Kimura, Sadie Gibbs, Bobbi Tyler

* Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, Arisa Hoshiki vs. Konami, AZM, Bea Priestley. This will be Iwatani’s 8th Anniversary match. She made her in ring debut in January 2011 at the very first STARDOM show. Since her debut, she has won the World of STARDOM Title, the Wonder of STARDOM Title (twice), the Tag Titles (twice), the High Speed Title, and the 6-man Title (four times)

SWA Champion and Pro-Wrestling: Eve International Champion Viper defends both titles against Utami Hayashishita.

* Wonder of STARDOM Champion Momo Wantanabe vs Tam Nakano

* World of STARDOM Champion Kagetsu vs. Jungle Kyona

