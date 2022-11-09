wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Turns 52, Shows Off Physique

November 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho celebrated his birthday by showing off a picture of his physique. The ROH World Champion turns 52 today. He simply wrote his age on the social media post.

