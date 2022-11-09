wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Turns 52, Shows Off Physique
November 9, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho celebrated his birthday by showing off a picture of his physique. The ROH World Champion turns 52 today. He simply wrote his age on the social media post.
52… pic.twitter.com/fzuzMtgsDH
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 9, 2022
